Broncos gallop to 70-22 win over Falcons

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Sadie Foster scored 11 of her game-best 23 points in the first quarter Monday as Western Brown cruised to a 70-22 win over Clinton-Massie.

The SBAAC American Division loss puts the Falcons at 1-2, 0-1. Western Brown is 1-0.

Clinton-Massie head coach Hilma Crawford said Western Brown is “one of the better high school girls basketball teams” he’s ever seen.

Western Brown has won the last two American Division titles outright and shared the crown in 2019-20.

The Broncos led 19-8 after one and 39-10 at halftime.

Hannah Bowman had seven points and six rebounds for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

Nov. 21, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Western Brown 70 Clinton-Massie 22

WB^19^20^17^14^^70

CM^8^2^8^4^^22

(70) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lang 0-0-4-4 Jones 3-0-1-7 Foster 10-3-0-23 Campbell 2-1-4-9 Frye 0-0-1-1 Tull 5-1-0-11 Enzweiler 4-2-0-10 Spears 0-0-0-0 Fischer 2-1-0-5 TOTALS 26-8-10/15-70

(22) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Davis 2-0-0-4 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Doyle 1-1-0-3 Pence 1-1-0-3 Long 0-0-1-1 Redman 1-1-0-3 Phipps 0-0-1-1 Bowman 2-2-1-7 Linebaugh 0-0-1-1 Branham 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 7-5-3/7-22

FIELD GOALS: CM (7-31)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (5-13) Bowman 2-5

FREE THROWS: CM (3-7)

REBOUNDS: CM-21 (Bowman 6 Phipps 5 Davis 5 Redman 3 Pence 2)

ASSISTS: CM-0

STEALS: CM-3 (Davis, Redman, Doyle)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-5 (Phipps 2, Redman 2, Davis 1)

TURNOVERS: CM-19

