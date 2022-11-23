BHS reserve girls pull out 41-31 win

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Reading 41-31 Tuesday night at the middle school gym.

Madison Gillman led the Wildcats with 11 points while Toby Tedrick and Desiree Abbott had six points each. Karley Tipton and Shelby Panetta scored five each.

Hailee Harris and Gracie Roy tossed in four points each. Alley Trovillo played for the first time this season and was a presence in the post with shot-altering and rebounding, coach Bob Reveal said.

Blanchester led early then Reading took a 19-18 lead late in the half. Gillman then drove the length of the floor and scored on a layup as time expired to put BHS on top 20-19 at the break. Blan held Reading to 12 points in the second half.