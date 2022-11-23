CM boys come up short at Ohio SAY state tournament

The Clinton-Massie Scherz Photography boys passer soccer team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Ohio SAY State Tournament last weekend in Milford. The 7-8 year-old team won the regional tournament in Harveysburg Oct. 29-30 then moved on to the state tournament in Clermont County. The team was undefeated until the quarterfinal round then lost two matches. They finished 15-2 on the season. The team is coached by Brent Scherz and Ashley Wolf. Team members are, from left to right, William Scherz, Jace Carey, Carter Foxworthy, Clay Wolf, Thomas Stone, Alex Stone, Logan Murphy, Cooper Marsh, Rowan Littrell.

