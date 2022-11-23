22-23 Winter Preview: Blanchester bowling

Paul Jackson takes over the Blanchester bowling program as the first-year coach.

A long-time bowler himself, Jackson will have to acclimate himself to coaching youth bowlers at the high school level.

There are five returning bowlers, Braxton McFaddin for the boys, and Gracie Kaehler, Makayla Lanham, Katelyn Toles and Emily Wilson for the girls.

The top two boys and the top girl from last season, however, all have graduated.

Bryan Brewer was the National Division co-bowler of the year and tournament champion with a 672 series, best among all bowlers in either division last season. He had a 204 average for the year and qualified for the district tournament. Ryan Brewer left BHS with a 184 average.

Madison Pembleton was a district qualifier on the girls side and averaged 132.

The boys were second in the SBAAC National Division last season with a 9-3 record. The girls were 4-8 in the league.