22-23 Winter Preview: Wilmington swimming

With a solid group of returning swimmers, coach Kacie Jenkins is excited about the upcoming season at Wilmington High School.

In addition, Jenkins said there are 14 new swimmers to the program.

Of the newcomers, Jenkins said, “I have heard that most of them were on the cross country team and are a good group of kids as well. I am excited to see what they will accomplish this swim season.”

Jenkins begins her second season as WHS head coach while at the same time coaching the Clinton-Massie swim teams. At Wilmington, she’ll be assisted by Luke Mulvey.

The top loss from last season is Jordan Davis, a three-time state qualifier who had six top-10 finishes at the state meet, with two top-fives.

There are eight returning swimmers to WHS, led by Bailey Moyer, Adriana Benitez, Hannah Scott, Ella Neuenschwander, Vanessa Calderone and Alice Clair.

”Adriana Benitez is our team leader because she has an amazing attitude and great work ethic in and out of the pool,” said Jenkins. “She is compassionate about her teammates and the sport.”

Jenkins said the current WHS team gets along and enjoys being together. Their goal is to reach the district meet but will need to improve starts and turns to do so.