22-23 Winter Preview: Clinton-Massie swimming

Kacie Jenkins returns for her 10th season as the swim coach at Clinton-Massie.

The top five returning swimmers to the team this season are Ella Mefford, Emma Everitt, Kaylee Ramsey and Johanna Vanpelt on the girls side and Blaine Testa on the boys side.

“Ella Mefford has taken a leadership role on our team because of her ability to be proactice and encourage others,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said newcomers of note are Danny Mefford, Mack Hensley, Malea Beam, Erin Belisle and Ellie Smith.

Luke Lentine is the top swimmer who graduated this spring.

The long-time coach said she likes her team’s “desire to work hard and cheer each other on along the way.”

The team has set a goal of qualifying for the district meet and individually needs to better their starts and turns to help reach that goal.