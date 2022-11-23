22-23 Winter Preview: Wilmington boys basketball

In Jermaine Isaac’s first season, Wilmington started strong, winning six of eight.

But once the calendar turned to 2022, the Hurricane stumbled, winning just four of the next 12 games to finish at 10-10. WHS was 3-7 in the American Division.

Isaac, who has coached this senior class since they were in the fourth grade, will be assisted by Steven Gerber (varsity), Mike Brown (reserve), Layne Griffith (freshmen) and Ahmod Dailey (assistant).

Gone from that Hurricane team are 2022 graduates Avery Warix, Kellen Baltazar, Cole Bernhardt and Collin Barker. Barker (1st team American) averaged 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and shot 38.8 percent from three-point range.

“The leadership of our players has been fantastic,” Isaac said. “The buy-in and player ownership of our program has been outstanding this off-season and preseason.”

Luke Blessing (1st team American) averaged 13 points a game and made 33 of 38 free throws and returns along with Mikey Brown, who will be a three-year varsity player. They are the only two starters returning.

Newcomers of note for the Hurricane will Alex Lazic, Shane Griffith, Bryson Platt, Logan Camp and Jose Morales.

“Getting our young guys to step up and compete will be a challenge,” the coach said.

Wilmington must play with great discipline, effort and attitude to compete in the SBAAC American, Isaac said.

The coach concluded with his.

“Beat the man in the mirror each day we take the court,” he said.