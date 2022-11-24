Massie opens with win over Wilmington at RZL

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie picked up a win over Wilmington Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The non-league match final score was Massie 2,627 to Wilmington 2,340.

Gavan Hunter had a 445 series with games of 225 and 220. Mason Keck had a 420 series.

For Wilmington, Isaac Pletcher had a 438 (212, 226) series.

Nov 23, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Clinton-Massie boys 2627, Wilmington 2340

CM: Ian Adams 146, na; Mason Keck 221, 199; Sam Massie 156, 214; Brandon Moritz 189, 179; Gavan Hunter 225, 200; Corvin Attinger na, 167; BAKERS 164, 180, 181, 194

WHS: Austin 150, 206; Kaleb 82, 87; Anthony 145, 175; Isaac Pletcher 212, 226; Landon Mellinger 146, 220; BAKERS 162, 180, 159, 190