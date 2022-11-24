Massie girls wings soccer wins state SAY championship

For the first time in program history, Clinton-Massie has a SAY soccer state champion.

The Scherz Photography-sponsored girls wings soccer team won a 1-0 shootout over Drake-Miami A in the championship game of the 9-10 year old division to complete its 16-0 season.

In the title game, the two teams were tied 0-0 through double overtime before Clinton-Massie won the shootout.

The team is coached by Brent Scherz and Ashley Wolf. They outscored five state tournament foes 19-1.

“We are incredibly proud of each athlete for their hard work, determination and growth throughout this season and (are) beyond grateful to our coaches for their dedication and commitment,” Clinton-Massie SAY president Jesika Cooper said.

Team members are Emily Marler, Addisyn Uhrig, Azaisha Allen, Sage Cartner, Breelynn Robinson, Brynn Ingle, Lydia Wolf, Alivia Paradis, Kiley Murphy, Gabby Scherz.

Clinton-Massie was 8-0 during the regular season and then 3-0 in the regional tournament, advancing to the state tournament by outscoring their opponents 75 to 11 in that 11-game stretch.

The CM squad opened state tournament play with a 7-0 win over Cincy Central. Five Points scored the only goal of the state tourney in the second round but Massie prevailed 2-1. Clinton-Massie defeated Kittyhawk 4-0 in the quarterfinals. Then a 5-0 shutout over SAY North B in the semifinals set up the shootout win for the state title.