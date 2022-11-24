Evanshine nets 30, EC girls rally in second half

LEES CREEK — Libby Evanshine scored 30 points as East Clinton outscored Whiteoak 67-45 Wednesday night in a non-league game at ECHS.

Though it was a 18-point spread in the end, it was far from easy.

East Clinton raced out to a 17-9 lead with Evanshine (6) and Jayden Murphy (6) leading the way. Kami Whiteaker scored five.

But Whiteoak took the lead at halftime, outscoring East Clinton 23-11 in the second quarter.

Darby Yeager had 13 of her Whiteoak-best 17 in the second quarter as the Wildcats went on top 32-28.

But it didn’t take long for Evanshine and Co. to assert themselves in the third. Evanshine scored 11 in the third as the Astros bolted out to a 46-36 lead.

Evanshine added nine and Murphy seven in the fourth quarter to give East Clinton a comfortable margin.

Aside from being the leading scorer, Evanshine had 12 rebounds. Whiteaker had 16 points and Murphy scored 15, grabbed eight rebounds, came up with five steals and blocked two shots. Jordan Collom, the only other EC player to score, had eight rebounds and eight assists. She had four steals on defense.

SUMMARY

Nov 23, 2022

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 67, Whiteoak 45

WO^9^23^4^9^^45

EC^17^11^18^21^^67

(45) WHITEOAK (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McMullen 0-0-0-0 Monteith 0-0-2-2 Hill 1-0-0-2 Hamm 2-0-2-6 Carr 2-0-0-4 Roberts 5-3-1-14 Yeager 7-3-0-17 TOTALS 17-6-5/11-45

(67) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 2-0-2-6 Tong 0-0-0-0 Evanshine 11-0-8-30 Whiteaker 4-3-5-16 Murphy 3-3-6-15 Hadley 0-0-0-0 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Scott 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-6-21/24-67

FIELD GOALS: EC (20-46) Evanshine 11-20 Whiteaker 4-7

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (6-14) Whiteaker 3-5 Murphy 3-5

FREE THROWS: EC (21-24) Evanshine 8-10 Murphy 6-6 Whiteaker 5-6 Collom 2-2

REBOUNDS: EC-36 (Evanshine 12 Collom 8 Murphy 8 Whiteaker 3 Stonewall 2 Tong 1 Hadley 1 Scott 1)

ASSISTS: EC-15 (Collom 8 Evanshine 2 Whiteaker 2 Murphy 2 Tong 1)

STEALS: EC-13 (Murphy 5 Collom 4 Evanshine 3 Whiteaker 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-3 (Murphy 2 Evanshine 1)

TURNOVERS: EC-14

