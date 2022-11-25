BBK Final: Waynesville 61, Clinton-Massie 52

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Waynesville defeated Clinton-Massie 61-52 in the season opener Friday night at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Cale Wilson led Clinton-Massie with 12 points.

Nov 25, 2022

@Brian P Mudd Court

Waynesville 61, Clinton-Massie 52

W^19^15^11^16^^61

CM^12^7^18^15^^52

(52) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Conrad 2-0-2-6 Theetge 1-0-0-2 Dillion 2-2-0-6 Faucett 0-0-0-0 Stulz 2-0-1-5 Wilson 5-0-2-12 Trout 2-1-4-9 Leahy 0-0-0-0 Zimmerman 0-0-0-0 Trick 1-0-1-3 Muterspaw 2-1-4-9 TOTALS 17-4-14/18-52

(61) WAYNESVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Squire 0-0-0-0 Warren 1-0-1-3 Sizer 1-0-1-3 Berrey 3-0-3-9 Buck 0-0-0 Potter 6-0-1-13 Hatmaker 6-1-1-14 Elliott 7-0-1-15 Christianson 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 26-1-8/15-61