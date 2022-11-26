East Clinton JV falls by six to Titans 41-35

LEES CREEK — St. Bernard pulled out to the lead in the third quarter and held off East Clinton 41-35 Friday night in the season opening junior varsity boys basketball game.

The Astros led 21-17 at halftime then trailed 33-28 after three quarters. Coach Greg Roberts said his team was in foul trouble much of the night but played well enough to win.

Xander Lake led East Clinton with 13 points. Darius Wiltcher had nine points to pace St. Bernard.

Also for the Astros, Max Gulley had nine points, Aiden Werner scored five, Alex Edision tossed in four and Grady Boggs and Aiden Walker had two points each.