Hurricane JV wins in a blowout 65-37

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Hillsboro 65-37 Friday night at Fred Summers Court in the season opener.

Wilmington led 13-3 after one quarter. “We got out to a quick start and never looked back,” Hurricane coach Mike Brown said.

Julius Jackson led Wilmington with 13 points, 11 of those coming in the first half. “Julius had a break-out game on both ends of the floor,” said Brown.

Aven Patel had seven of his nine points in the second quarter. Luke Achtermann had 11 points for Wilmington.

Zane Smith scored six points in the fourth quarter for the Hurricane.

Javen Hochstuhl led Hillsboro with nine points, seven of those in the third quarter.

Brayden Hunter had seven of his eight points in the third, the best offensive quarter for the Indians on the night.

SUMMARY

Nov 25, 2022

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 65, Hillsboro 37

H^3^11^18^5^^37

W^13^20^17^15^^65

(37) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dumpert 1-0-5-7 Scruggs 1-0-0-2 Dixon 1-0-3-5 Hunter 2-0-4-8 Hachstuhl 4-1-0-9 Pence 2-0-0-4 Smart 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 12-1-12/17-37

(65) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rickman 2-0-0-4 Patel 4-0-1-9 Jackson 6-1-0-13 Fickert 4-0-0-8 Smith 4-0-1-9 Custis 3-1-0-7 Achtermann 5-0-1-11 Cumberland 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 30-2-3/5-65