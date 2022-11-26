Runk notches pair of 250-plus games as EC tops Burg

Lukas Runk powered East Clinton to a big win over Williamsburg at Batavia Bowl.

The boys win gave East Clinton a sweep as the girls also won. For the girls, Lily Beers had a 289 series (149, 140) while Leanna Wallace bowled 222 (97, 125), Elizabeth Williams 174 (85, 89) and Serena Williams 160 (87, 73).

The Astros had two bakers games of 103 and 63.

On the boys side, Runk was on his mark with games of 256 and 252 for a 508 series as East Clinton won the match 2,589 to 2,195.

Austin Alloy had a 214 game and 380 series for EC while Ricky Kempke had 177, 199 (376), Preston Behr 194, 163 (357), Brady Gaddis 152, 161 (313).

East Clinton had baker games of 203, 158, 156, 138.