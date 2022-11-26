Reiley makes all-tourney team, WHS girls 5th at Elks Inv.

DAYTON — Lexus Reiley made the all0tournament team Saturday at the Centerville Elks Invitational at Poelking South Lanes.

Reiley had a 533 series and finished eighth overall.

Wilmington was fifth in the team standings with a pinfall count of 3,248.

On the boys side, Isaac Pletcher led the way with a 634 three-games series while Landon Mellinger had a 621 series.

SUMMARY

Nov 26, 2022

Elks Invitational

@Poelking South Lanes

Girls Results

Wilmington 2314-934 (3248)

Kiley Comberger 131, 123, na (254); Erin Drake na, 136, 155 (291); Tori Piatt 139, 171, 176 (486), Lexus Reiley 160, 204, 169 (533), Kylie Fisher 145, 181, 161 (487); Subs 121, na, 142

Bakers: 160, 160, 149, 151, 156, 158

–

Boys Results

Wilmington 2501-813 (3314)

Austin Oglesby 148, 148, 200 (496); Kaleb Hogsett 89, 130, 109 (328); Anthony Perez 116, 81, 225 (422); Landon Mellinger 222, 208, 191 (621); Isaac Pletcher 190, 213, 231 (634)

Bakers: 144, 129, 130, 166, 131, 113