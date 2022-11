FAYETTEVILLE — East Clinton’s junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Fayetteville Saturday night, 54-39.

The Astros led after one 14-11 but were outscored 43-25 the rest of the way.

Max Gulley led East Clinton with 14 points. Xander Lake had eight.

Also for the Astros, Aiden Werner scored six and Alex Edison finished with six. Aiden Walker had four points.

East Clinton was 5 for 15 from the free throw line.

Brady Feldhaus had 18 points to lead the Rockets.