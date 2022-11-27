WC women lose first game to No. 2 Pioneers

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard for the first time this season as No. 2 Transylvania defeated the Quakers 63-46 in the Pat Deacon Classic Saturday afternoon.

Wilmington (4-1) will face Maryville University (Tenn.) 1 p.m. today in the consolation game. Maryville defeated Denison 49-40 in the opening round.

Both teams finished exactly 5-of-19 from three-point range, but the Pioneers made seven (26-19) more field goals. The hosts, who were called for just six fouls in the 40-minute contest, made 6-of-14 from the charity stripe while the Wilmington made all three of its free throws. The Pioneers won the rebounding battle 50-38.

Individually, a trio of Pioneers – Madison Kellione, Dasia Thorton and Kennedi Stacy – finished in double figures with Keillione leading the way with 15 points while Stacy had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Walker finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting off the bench for the Quakers.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 13-3 lead early and would lead throughout the contest. A Bekah Bowser triple off a pass from Kennedy Lewis beat the horn and kept the visitor’s deficit within single digits (17-8) after one quarter. Wilmington opened the second quarter on a 6-2 runs that featured multiple layups from Cassidy Lovett and one from Kyria Walker. Transylvania pushed its advantage back to double digits midway through the quarter, but two Walker triples and a Brooke Stover layup to end the half again kept WC within 10 at halftime.

Transylvania, which beat WC last year and were a game away from a Final Four appearance, opened a 16-point lead in the third quarter and coasted to victory.