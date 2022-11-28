WC women win Deacon Classic consolation game

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team forced 30 turnovers and defeated Maryville University (Tenn.) 54-39 in the consolation game of the Pat Deacon Classic at Transylvania University’s Clive M. Beck Center on Sunday.

The 39 points surrendered marks the second time (Mount Union, 2016-17) in the last decade the Quakers have held an opponent under 40 points.

The Scots made 16-of-43 (37.2 percent) from the field, but just 1-of-8 (12.5 percent) from three-point range and 6-of-9 (66.7 percent) from the charity stripe.

The Quakers struggled more with their shooting touch, making just 14 of 55 from the floor. However, WC hit on eight three-pointers and made 18 of 20 at the free throw line.

Individually, WC relied on a balanced effort as Zahrya Bailey, Kyria Walker, Marisa Seiler, Kennedy Lewis and Bekah Bowser all scored between 5-10 points. Walker garnered all-tournament team honors for averaging 11 points per game and knocking down five three-pointers for the weekend.

Wilmington (5-1) opens Ohio Athletic Conference play at Baldwin Wallace University Saturday.

After Cassidy Lovett stole a pass, was fouled and made two free throws to start the game, Maryville went on a 9-3 run to take its biggest lead of the game at the midway point of the first quarter. Wilmington quick got back within a possession, however, as Walker found Bailey for a three on the first possession out of the media timeout. That triple started a 16-2 Quaker run to end the quarter. Threes from Walker (1) and Bowser (2) built a 21-11 advantage after 10 minutes.

Maryville cut the deficit to 25-21 with four minutes to play in the second quarter, but the Quakers, who once again closed a quarter with a long-distance basket, went up 35-25 at halftime thanks to another Walker three-pointer. Wilmington held the Scots to just four points in the third quarter and 14 in the second half all together in the victory.

On Saturday, WC lost to No. 2 Transylvania 63-46. Walker finished with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting off the bench for the Quakers.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 13-3 lead early and never looked back. A Bowser three off a pass from Lewis beat the horn and kept the visitor’s deficit within single digits (17-8) after one quarter. Wilmington opened the second quarter on a 6-2 runs that featured layups from Lovett and one from Walker. Transylvania pushed its advantage back to double digits midway through the quarter, but two Walker three-pointers and a Brooke Stover layup to end the half again kept WC within 10 at halftime.

Transylvania, which beat WC last year and were a game away from a Final Four appearance, opened a 16-point lead in the third quarter and coasted to victory.