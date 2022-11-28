Rockets orbit Astros Saturday night 77-40

FAYETTEVILLE — East Clinton never found its rhythm Saturday night in a 77-40 loss to Fayetteville in non-league boys basketball action.

The Astros (0-2) trailed at each quarter stop, 19-8 after one, 40-24 at halftime, and 54-33 at the end of three quarters.

Dakota Collom, a night after leading EC with 32 points, had 10 to top the Astros in the scoring column. He also grabbed six rebounds and handed out two assists.

Kasen Terrell had eight points, with the best shooting night at 3-for-4 for the Astros.

SUMMARY

Nov 26, 2022

@Fayetteville-Perry High School

Fayetteville 77 East Clinton 40

F^19^21^14^23^^77

EC^8^16^9^7^^40

(40) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Arnold 0-0-0-0 Lilly 1-1-0-3 Gulley -0-0-0-0 Max Crowe 0-0-0-0 Maddix Crowe 1-0-1-3 Williams 3-0-0-6 Terrell 3-2-0-8 Lake 1-0-0-2 Huff 3-2-0-8 Collom 5-0-0-10 Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-5-1-40

FIELD GOALS: EC (17-53) Terrell 3-4

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (5-16) Terrell 2-2 Huff 2-6

FREE THROWS: EC (1-1)

REBOUNDS: EC-21 (Collom 6 Huff 4 Lilly 3 Williams 3 Gulley 2 Terrell 2 Lake 2)

ASSISTS: EC-7 (Collom 2)

STEALS: EC-4 (Williams)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-1 (Williams)

TURNOVERS: EC-19

