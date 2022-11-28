ROB 7th grade boys drop opener to Massie

The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Clinton-Massie 48-32 Monday in the season opener for the young Hurricane.

The teams were tied at 17-17 at halftime. It was 35-30 Clinton-Massie going to the fourth quarter. The Falcons outscored the Hurricane 13-2 in the final period.

“My boys played hard the first three quarters and just couldn’t find a rhythm in the fourth,” coach Noah Cline said.

Beau Griffith led Wilmington with 15 points, connecting on five three-pointers.

Both teams made seven three-pointers each, which Cline said, “Made for an exciting game.”