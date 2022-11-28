Falcon bowlers move to 3-0 with win over Lions

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie improved to 3-0 on the season with a win over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division bowling at Royal Z Lanes.

The final score was Massie 2,670, NR 2,324.

“Today was a team victory,” coach Tyler Hayslip said. “Everyone did their part to help in the win. When everyone does their part, it makes my job easier as a coach. New Richmond has improved a lot since last season. They will get better as the year goes on.”

Gavan Hunter led the Falcons with games of 223, 227 for a 450 series. Clinton-Massie also had four solid baker games, 180, 202, 204, 178.

Corvin Pittenger 191, na; Mason Keck 186, 189; Sam Massie 176, 153; Brandon Moritz 233, na; Gavan Hunter 223, 227; sub na, 166

