EC boys, Blan girls win matches at Royal Z

WILMINGTON — Blanchester and East Clinton split bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

In the girls match, Blanchester was a 1732 to 1287 winner over East Clinton, who had just four bowlers. Katelyn Toles was tops for the Wildcats with a 269 two-game series.

East Clinton’s Lily Beers had a big match, posting a personal best game (204) and series (384).

In the boys match, East Clinton had a single game of 1,023 and went on to win 2,536 to 1,756.

For East Clinton, Preston Behr had a personal best 254 game while Lukas Runk had 222 and Ricky Kempke bowled 245.

“The boys are starting to click together, even having one of my top bowlers (Denver Day) out still,” coach Dale Wallace said.

SUMMARY

Nov 28, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Girls Results

Blanchester 1,732 East Clinton 1,287

EC: Elizabeth Williams 108, 89 (197); Serena Williams 48, 80 (128), Leanna Wallace 118, 133 (251), Lily Beers 204, 180 (384)

Bakers: 86, 79, 89, 73 (327)

BHS: Lauren 106, 99 (205), Lily Roy 123, 120 (243), Emily Wilson 128, 146 (274), Makayla Lanham 117, 146 (263), Katelyn Toles 118, 151 (269)

Bakers: 133, 108 110, 127 (478)

–

Boys Results

East Clinton 2,536 Blanchester 1,756

EC: Brady Gaddis 149, 163 (312), Austin Alloy 144, 139 (283), Preston Behr 198, 254 (452), Lukas Runk 178, 222 (400), Ricky Kempke 189, 245 (434)

Bakers 173, 133, 143, 206 (655)

BHS: Randy Eckman 92, 107 (199), Isaiah Gray 79, 77 (156), Trevor Dalton 122, 112 (234), Dane Skates 126, 149 (275), Braxton McFaddin 203, 157 (360)

Bakers 170, 141, 104, 107 (532)