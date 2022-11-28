EC 8th grade girls defeated by New Richmond

The East Clinton eighth grade girls basketball team was defeated by New Richmond 34-26 Monday in the season opener.

East Clinton had three players with four fouls each going in to the fourth quarter and they played well defensively but came up short.

Kenzi Terrell had 11 points to lead the Astros on offense.

Sahara Tate had nine points and Ezzy Robinson added four. Kaylee Terrell finished with two points.

“This team of six eighth graders has made so much progress since day one,” the East Clinton coaches said.