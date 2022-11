The East Clinton seventh grade girls basketball team opened its season Monday with a 20-14 loss to New Richmond.

Ezzy Robinson had 12 of the 14 points for the Astros.

Taylor Garringer and Hannah Lovely both gave great effort and stepped up on the defensive end, the EC coaches said.

Morgan Carroll scored two points and helped control the offense, the post-game report said.

The coaches said the team has made “incredible” progress since the first practice.