Defensive Hurricane wins first of season, 36-26

WILMINGTON — Turning to its defense, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team won its first game Monday, 36-26 over Washington Senior High School.

The victory at Fred Summers Court puts WHS at 1-2 on the year. The Blue Lions are 0-2.

Katie Murphy went scoreless in the opening quarter but finished with a game-high 12 points. Elle Martin added 10, nine of those coming in the second half.

According to the scorebook, Wilmington committed just three fouls in the game.

Eliana Racine led the Blue Lions with nine points.

Washington led after one, 6-5, in a defensive struggle that continued through the first half.

Wilmington held its counterpart to just four points in the second quarter and led 13-10 at halftime.

Murphy began to heat up in the third period, notching six points, as WHS moved out to a 26-21 advantage. The 11 points by the Blue Lions in the third nearly matched the total (15) of the other three quarters combined.

In the final quarter, after missing 9 of 13 from the line, the Hurricane hit on 5 of 8 at the stripe in the fourth and got back to their strong defensive effort by holding WSHS to five points.

Martin had only the three-pointer for WHS in the fourth and totaled six points in the final quarter.

SUMMARY

Nov 28, 2022

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 36, Washington 26

WA^6^4^11^5^^26

WI^5^8^13^10^^36

(26) WASHINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Mongold 3-0-0-6 George 0-0-0-0 Wead-Salmi 0-0-0-0 Sever 1-0-0-2 Woods 2-0-0-4 Racine 4-1-0-9 Ellars 2-1-0-5 TOTALS 12-2-0/2-26

(36) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Robinson 3-0-0-6 Tippett 0-0-0-0 C. Diels 1-0-4-6 Martin 2-1-5-10 Murphy 6-0-0-12 Earley 0-0-0-0 L. Diels 0-0-0-0 Noszka 1-0-0-2 Conley 0-0-0-0 Adams 0-0-0-0 Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 13-1-9/21-36