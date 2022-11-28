Astros hold off Warriors for 66-64 win

LEES CREEK — East Clinton’s Libby Evanshine and Goshen’s Peyton Shafer went toe-to-toe Monday night.

The reigning players of the year in the SBAAC National (Evanshine) and American (Shafer) divisions both scored 25 points.

But it was the other players on the court that helped East Clinton (5-0) to a 66-64 win over Goshen (1-3) at the EC gym.

With only six true varsity players dressed, Evanshine led the way (25 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals).

But Lauren Stonewall, Jayden Murphy, Jozie Jones, Kami Whiteaker and Jordan Collom all played key roles in the win.

“This was a good win,” said EC coach Bill Bean. “We were short-handed. We basically played six kids and a couple of them weren’t feeling the best.”

Stonewall made her first start of the season and had six points and six rebounds. “She hit a couple of big shots for us,” said Bean.

Murphy and Whiteaker were both lauded for their defense by Bean and Jones had a couple big baskets in her return to the lineup.

Collom had eight points, six of those in the final quarter, to go along with 10 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

“All six who played any big minutes contributed,” said Bean.

The teams were a combined 27-34 at the free throw line. East Clinton made 8 of 10 from the line in the fourth, most of those coming in the final minutes of the game as the Astros protected a small lead.

Shafer had 16 of her 25 in the second half.

“I thought we did a pretty good job on her, too,” Bean said. “They’re pretty darn good.”

SUMMARY

Nov 28, 2022

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 66, Goshen 64

G^13^17^15^19^^64

EC^12^19^20^15^^66

(66) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 2-1-3-8 Evanshine 8-1-8-25 Whiteaker 4-0-2-10 Jones 3-0-1-7 Stonewall 3-0-0-6 Murphy 3-2-2-10 Scott 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-4-16/21-66

(64) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Shafer 9-3-4-25 Mulvihill 0-0-0-0 Smiley 0-0-0-0 Huxel 4-0-0-8 Ashcraft 2-1-0-5 Noland 2-1-4-9 Redmond 7-0-3-17 TOTALS 24-5-11/13-64

FIELD GOALS: EC (23-54) Evanshine 8-12 Stonewall 3-6

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (4-14)

FREE THROWS: EC (16-21) Evanshine 8-10 Collom 3-4 Murphy 2-2 Whiteaker 2-3)

REBOUNDS: EC-35 (Evanshine 11 Murphy 7 Stonewall 6 Collom 6 Whiteaker 3 Jones 2)

ASSISTS: EC-18 (Collom 10 Evanshine 4 Murphy 2 Scott 1)

STEALS: EC-7 (Evanshine 2 Collom 2 Murphy 2 Jones 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-1 (Jones)

TURNOVERS: EC-14

TAKE CHARGE: EC-3 (Collom 2, Evanshine 1)

