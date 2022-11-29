Williamsburg rallies past Blanchester 58-49

WILLIAMSBURG — Unable to hold a halftime lead, Blanchester lost to Williamsburg 58-49 Monday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball at the WHS gym.

Blanchester is 1-1 on the year, 0-1 in the National Division.

Williamsburg moves to 2-0 in the league and 2-1 overall.

Blanchester trailed early, 13-4, then ended the opening period on a 10-0 run to grab a 14-13 advantage.

BHS pushed the difference to 34-21 at halftime but was unable to sustain that in the second half.

Williamsburg won the third period 19-8 and took the final quarter 18-7. WHS outscored BHS 37-15 in the second half.

Peyton Jones of Williamsburg had 27 points, three assists and four steals.