WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team was defeated by New Richmond 1,580 to 1,256 Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

Lacie Sandlin had a 225 game and finished with a 388 series for Clinton-Massie.

SUMMARY

Nov 28, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

New Richmond 1580 Clinton-Massie 1256

CM: Ava Dondero 104, 88 (192); Rylie Gilbert 88, na (88); Mollie Miracle 96, 107 (203); Khyla Jaramillo 132, na (132); Lacie Sandlin 225, 163 (388); sub na, 122; sub na 131

Bakers 165, 111, 125, 111 (512)