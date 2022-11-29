Wilmington splits bowling matches with Williamsburg

BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated Williamsburg 2,188 to 1,435 Tuesday at Batavia Bowl.

The Hurricane boys were knocked off by the Wildcats 2,267 to 2,011. Landon Mellinger led WHS with a pair of 189 games for a 378 series.

On the girls side, Kylie Fisher had a 203 game with a 358 series.

SUMMARY

Nov 29, 2022

@Batavia Bowl

Girls Results

Wilmington 2188, Williamsburg 1435

WILM: Kiley Comberger 135, 123 (258), Erin Drake 116, na (116); Lila Carter 150, 146 (296); Lexus Reiley 152, 194 (346); Kylie Fisher 203, 155 (358); Emily Gerard na, 155 (155)

Bakers 198, 139, 156, 165 (658)

Boys Results

Williamsburg 2267, Wilmington 2011

Austin Ogelsby 133, 160 (293); Logan Ferguson 114, 118 (232); Kaleb Hogsett 94, 119 (213); Anthony Perez 152, 175 (327); Landon Mellinger 189, 189 (378)

Bakers 159, 135, 137, 137 (568)