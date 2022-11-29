BBK Final: Ripley 59, East Clinton 58

LEES CREEK — East Clinton led most of the way Tuesday against Ripley but the Blue Jays pulled it out in the end, 59-58.
The non-league boys loss leaves the Astros at 0-3.
In a fast-paced first quarter, East Clinton had the hot shooting hand and led 18-14. EC held a 10-2 lead at one point.
East Clinton maintained its lead at halftime, 31-25, and held off Ripley in the third period, 46-44.
But the Blue Jays won the final period by three points to give the visitors the one-point win.
