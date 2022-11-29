Posted on by

BBK Final: Ripley 59, East Clinton 58


News Journal

Dakota Collom | Mark Huber Photo

Dakota Collom | Mark Huber Photo


Dakota Collom | Mark Huber Photo


Dakota Collom | Mark Huber Photo


Head coach Clyde Snow | Mark Huber Photo


Wyatt Floyd, Greg Roberts, Clyde Snow | Mark Huber Photo


Dakota Collom and Maddix Crowe | Mark Huber Photo


Astros hit the deck for a loose ball | Mark Huber Photo


Toby Huff | Mark Huber Photo


Maddix Crowe | Mark Huber Photo


Kasen Terrell and Peyton Lilly | Mark Huber Photo


Dameon Williams and Peyton Lilly | Mark Huber Photo


LEES CREEK — East Clinton led most of the way Tuesday against Ripley but the Blue Jays pulled it out in the end, 59-58.

The non-league boys loss leaves the Astros at 0-3.

In a fast-paced first quarter, East Clinton had the hot shooting hand and led 18-14. EC held a 10-2 lead at one point.

East Clinton maintained its lead at halftime, 31-25, and held off Ripley in the third period, 46-44.

But the Blue Jays won the final period by three points to give the visitors the one-point win.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_ec1Collom1129me.jpgDakota Collom | Mark Huber Photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_ec2Collom1129me.jpgDakota Collom | Mark Huber Photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_ec3Collom1129me.jpgDakota Collom | Mark Huber Photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_ecClydeSnow1129me.jpgHead coach Clyde Snow | Mark Huber Photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_ecCoaches1129me.jpgWyatt Floyd, Greg Roberts, Clyde Snow | Mark Huber Photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_ecCollomMaddix1129me.jpgDakota Collom and Maddix Crowe | Mark Huber Photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_ecDeckSnow1129me.jpgAstros hit the deck for a loose ball | Mark Huber Photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_ecHuff1129me.jpgToby Huff | Mark Huber Photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_ecMaddixC1129me.jpgMaddix Crowe | Mark Huber Photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_ecTerrellLilly1129me.jpgKasen Terrell and Peyton Lilly | Mark Huber Photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_ecWilliamsLilly1129me.jpgDameon Williams and Peyton Lilly | Mark Huber Photo

