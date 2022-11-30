Batavia tops Wilmington at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — Batavia defeated Wilmington Wednesday in SBAAC American Division boys bowling at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hurricane falls to 0-3 after the 2,679 to 2,223 loss.

Landon Mellinger led Wilmington with a two-game series of 443. Austin Oglesby had a single game of 242. Anthony Perez had a 212 game.

SUMMARY

Nov 30 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Batavia 2,679 Wilmington 2,223

WHS: Austin Oglesby 242, 172 (414); Kaleb Hogsett 116, 168 (284); Logan Ferguson 71, 88 (157); Anthony Perez 161, 212 (373); Landon Mellinger 224, 219 (443)

Bakers 141, 126, 133, 150 (550)

BATAVIA: Garret 159, 147 (306); Carter L 187, 178 (365); Andrew P 153, 163 (316); Brandon B 180, 254 (434); Charlie H 187, 255 (442)