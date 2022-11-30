East Clinton boys move to 4-0 for firs time

WILMINGTON — With several strong games, the East Clinton boys bowling team moved to 4-0 for the first time with a win over Williamsburg Wednesday afternoon.

The victory at Royal Z Lanes was by a pinfall count of 2,561 to 2,043.

Ricky Kempke had a 472 series while Preston Behr had a 434.

The Astros had baker games of 204 and 199.

“We still have a couple bowlers out sick but the other teammates are stepping up,” coach Dale Wallace said.

On the girls side, East Clinton had four bowlers but high spirits and a positive attitude, Wallace said, despite losing to the Wildcats.

Lilly Beers had a 201 game, the best of the day among the girls competitors.

SUMMARY

Nov 30, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

EC Boys 2561, Williamsburg 2043

EC: Zimri Mahanes 151, 119 (270); Austin Alloy 151, 148 (299); Preston Behr 231, 201 (434); Lukas Runk 221, 172 (393); Ricky Kempke 246, 226 (472)

Bakers: 204, 199, 146, 146 (696)

WHS: JJ 146, 140 (286); Tim 164, 155 (319); Nick 171, 176 (347); Chance 107, na (107); Owen 155, 168 (323); Hunter 130, na (130)

Bakers: 155, 135, 110, 131 (531)

Williamsburg 1416, EC Girls 1220

EC: Elizabeth Williams 61, 60 (121); Serena Williams 77, 45 (122); Leanna Wallace 151 146 (297); Lily Beers 136, 201 (337)

Bakers: 111, 72, 79, 81 (343)

WHS: Mioka 86, 89 (175); Katelyn 67, 89 (156); Alyssa 125, 104 (229); Shelby 115, 116 (231); Carlina 93, 130 9223)

Bakers 109, 90, 94, 109 (402)