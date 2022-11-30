BBK Final: Clinton-Massie 57 Clermont NE 54

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Jerry Trout’s 21 points, including a buzzer-beating three to end the first half, helped Clinton-Massie to a 57-54 win over Clermont Northeastern Wednesday night in a non-league basketball game at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Trout’s game-high production was followed by 17 points from Sawyer Conrad. Conner Yeager led Clermont Northeastern with 19 points.

The win evens Massie’s record at 1-1 while Clermont Northeastern falls to 0-2.

The Falcons scored the first 12 points of the game but eventually the Rockets battled back to take the lead, 16-14, before Ryan Dillion drained a three late in the first.

Trout’s five points keyed an 8-0 Falcon run to start the second, 25-16. It was 27-25 Clinton-Massie until Trout, who had 14 points in the first half, gave the home team much needed breathing room with a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

CNE tied the game in the third and the teams went back and forth much of the second half. Thanks to a stout defensive effort, the Falcons held a 37-33 lead going to the final quarter.

The offense picked up in the fourth quarter as the teams combined for 41 points. Yeager put the Rockets on top but Conrad regained the lead for the Falcons at the free throw line. Trout’s contested layup put Massie up 52-49 then Avden Faucett had a big steal with 2:50 to play to keep CNE off the board. In the end, Massie’s 8 for 11 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter helped to hold off the hard-charging visitors from Clermont County.

SUMMARY

Nov 30, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 57, Clermont Northeastern 54

NE^16^9^8^21^^54

CM^17^13^7^20^^57

(54) CLERMONT NE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Woolery 1-1-1-4 Schmidt 1-1-0-3 Mattes 3-1-0-7 Brown 0-0-0-0 Mott 3-0-3-9 Boothby 3-2-0-8 Hunt 2-0-0-4 Yeager 7-0-5-19 TOTALS 20-5-9/11-54

(57) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Conrad 5-2-5-17 Faucett 0-0-1-1 Wilson 2-0-0-4 Trout 8-5-0-21 Muterspaw 0-0-2-2 Theetge 0-0-0-0 Dillion 2-2-2-8 Russell 0-0-0-0 Zimmerman 0-0-0-0 Trick 0-0-4-4 TOTALS 17-9-14/21-57

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_cmGMuterspaw1130ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_cmJerryTrout1130ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_cmMTheetge1130ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_cmRyanDillion1130ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_cmSawyerConrad1130ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BBK_cmOTrick1130ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal

EDITOR’S NOTE: Samuel Gould contributed to this report.

