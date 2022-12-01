ROB 8th grade girls win first two handily

The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror eighth grade girls basketball team opened the season with two impressive wins.

On Wednesday, the Borror Hurricane were 60-25 winners over Batavia, a rematch of last season’s championship game, Wilmington coach Judah Jamiel said.

The Hurricane opened a 20-5 lead in the first quarter thanks to good shooting and strong defense. Miya Nance led the way with 10 points in the quarter.

Wilmington made seven three-pointers with Addison Martin leading the way with three. She finished with 12 points.

Nance had 22 points and Chante’ Brown added 19. Nyomi Blackburn had three points, Auna Hudson two and Ki Cole scored two.

On Monday, Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 49-23.

Again, the Hurricane had a fast start, leading 16-4 with full-court pressure proving to be the difference, Jamiel said.

Nance had 17 points for Wilmington while Martin finished with eight. Hudson and Brown had seven points each. Martin, Hudson and Brown had three-pointers.