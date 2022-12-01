East Clinton boys, girls both 3rd in swim opener

HILLSBORO — The East Clinton boys and girls swim teams were both third in the season-opening meet Tuesday at the Highland County YMCA.

Both teams had strong showings by their respective medley and freestyle relay teams.

”Every member on the boys team contributed points to the team score, EC coach Rich Garnai said. “Barrett Beam (50 and 100 free) and Jacob George (200 free and 100 fly)

led the boys team in individual races. Molly Seabaugh (200 and 500 free) led the girls team.”

SUMMARY

Nov 29, 2022

@Highland County YMCA

Boys Results

Chillicothe 123, Hillsboro 40, East Clinton 24, Unioto 23

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Elyon Hackmann (SO), Bo Frye (SO), Jacob George (SO), Barrett Beam (SO) 2:21.50 (3rd)

200 FREESTYLE: George 3:07.89 (4th); Teddy Murphy (SR) 3:59 (6th)

50 FREESTYLE: Beam 26:22 (2nd); Hackmann 30:10 (7th)

100 BUTTERFLY: George 1:33.12 (4th)

100 FREESTYLE: Beam 1:05.71 (4th); Bo Frye 1:22.26 (7th)

500 FREESTYLE: Murphy 11:53.75 (5th)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY: Hackmann, Frye, George, Beam 2:01.25 (4th)

100 BACKSTROKE: Hackmann 1:20.11 (4th)

100 BREASTSTROKE: Frye 1:44.41 (5th)

Girls Results

Chillicothe 122, Hillsboro 73, East Clinton 15, Unioto 4

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Melanie Harner (SR), Kaylyn Deaton (JR), Savannah Tolle (SR), Molly Seabaugh (JR) 2:55.02 (4th)

200 FREESTYLE: Seabaugh 3:13 (4th)

50 FREESTYLE: Tolle 37.75 (6th); Deaton 40.50 (7th)

100 FREESTYLE: Harner (SR) 1:27.14 (5th); Jade Campbell (JR) 1:53.48 (6th)

500 FREESTYLE: Seabaugh 8:57.19 (5th)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY: Harner, Deaton, Seabaugh, Tolle 2:35.04 (4th)

100 BACKSTROKE: Harner 1:49.05; Campbell 2:14.96 (5th)

100 BREASTSTROKE: Deaton 1:53.94 (4th)

000005(5) Kaylyn Deaton swimming breaststroke

0000002(15) Savannah Tolle swimming butterfly

000004(9) Bo Frye swimming breaststroke