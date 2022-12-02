BBK Final: Western Brown 55, Clinton-Massie 38

MT. ORAB — Western Brown’s Big Three of Drew Novak, Ty Loudon, and Abe Crall combined for 39 points in a 55-38 win over Clinton-Massie Friday night in SBAAC American Division boys basketball action.

Crall led all scorers with 17 points while Loudon had 12 and Novak scored 10. For the Broncos this was the first game of the season.

Avden Faucett was Clinton-Massie’s top scorer with 13 points. No other Clinton-Massie player had more than five points. The Falcons move to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the division.

Novak and Loudon made their presence known in side, scoring 10 of Western Brown’s 14 first quarter points. The Broncos played physical defense which turned in to a fast-paced offense and a 14-8 lead.

Massie pulled with 14-13 to start the second. The teams traded three-pointers but the Broncos closed the half with an 8-2 run and a 25-18 lead. Novak and Spencer Smith both had steals that resulted in easy layins late in the half.

Western Brown moved out to a 38-23 lead before Clinton-Massie put together six unanswered points. Miles Theetge took a hard charge on the final Bronco possession and the Falcons were within nine going to the final quarter.

Clinton-Massie was unable to carry that late quarter play into the fourth. Western Brown scored the first 10 points of the final quarter to put the game away.

SUMMARY

Dec 2, 2022

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 55, Clinton-Massie 38

CM^8^10^11^9^^38

WB^14^11^13^17^^55

(55) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) S. Smith 3-0-2-8 I. Smith 1-1-0-3 Jamison 1-0-2-4 Spears 0-0-1-1 B. Crall 0-0-0-0 Loudon 6-0-0-12 A. Crall 8-1-0-17 Hamilton 0-0-0-0 Gulley 0-0-0-0 Novak 4-0-2-10 Stein 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-2-7/8-55

(38) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Conrad 2-0-1-5 Theetge 2-0-0-4 Dillion 2-0-0-4 Russell 0-0-0-0 Faucett 5-3-0-13 Stulz 1-1-0-3 Wilson 0-0-0-0 Trout 2-0-0-4 Leahy 0-0-0-0 Zimmerman 0-0-0-0 Eades 1-0-0-2 Trick 0-0-1-1 Muterspaw 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 16-4-2/6-38

