BBK Final: Felicity-Franklin 68, Blanchester 58

FELICITY — Unable to sustain a late third quarter outburst, Blanchester dropped its SBAAC National Division opener to Felicity Friday night, 68-58.
Blanchester trailed 45-36 late in the third before finishing on a 9-2 run to close with 47-45.
However in the final period, Blanchester was unable to keep the momentum as the Cardinals steadily pulled away.
The Wildcats are 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the National Division.
Felicity, after losses to Fayetteville and Whiteoak, is now 1-2, 1-0.
Evan Malott led Blanchester with 13 points.
Jansen Wymer and Kaden Cromer scored 10 points each as BHS featured a balanced offensive attack.
Zach West chipped in with eight points while Bryce Sipple scored six, Nick Taylor added five, Nolan Wood had four and Nainoa Tangonan scored two.