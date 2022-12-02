BBK Final: Felicity-Franklin 68, Blanchester 58

FELICITY — Unable to sustain a late third quarter outburst, Blanchester dropped its SBAAC National Division opener to Felicity Friday night, 68-58.

Blanchester trailed 45-36 late in the third before finishing on a 9-2 run to close with 47-45.

However in the final period, Blanchester was unable to keep the momentum as the Cardinals steadily pulled away.

The Wildcats are 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the National Division.

Felicity, after losses to Fayetteville and Whiteoak, is now 1-2, 1-0.

Evan Malott led Blanchester with 13 points.

Jansen Wymer and Kaden Cromer scored 10 points each as BHS featured a balanced offensive attack.

Zach West chipped in with eight points while Bryce Sipple scored six, Nick Taylor added five, Nolan Wood had four and Nainoa Tangonan scored two.

