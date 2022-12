BETHEL — East Clinton lost to Bethel-Tate 69-50 Friday night in SBAAC National Division boys basketball action.

The Astros are still searching for the first win, falling to 0-4. Bethel-Tate is 1-0. This was the first conference game for each team.

