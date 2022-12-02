BBK Final: Wilmington 53, Batavia 48

WILMINGTON — Mike Brown Jr. capped a 14-0 run with a coast to coast layup as Wilmington held off Batavia 53-48 Friday night.

The SBAAC American Division opener for both teams was a game of surges on both sides.

And the Hurricane had the last best surge to erase a 39-33 deficit in favor of a 47-39 lead.

“When they are clicking, they are fun to watch,” WHS head coach Jermaine Isaac said of his squad.

Wilmington (2-0 on the year) has won seven of the last 11 meetings with Batavia, including two in a row.

Batavia is 1-1 on the year.

Brown finished with another impressive all-around performance. He had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals. He exited the game briefly in the fourth because of cramping, Isaac said, but returned with no apparent lingering issue.

Shane Griffith had 11 points and five assists. Bryce Platt had 10 points and six rebounds.

Wilmington had 13 assists in all.

The Hurricane started slowly as Batavia built a 28-18 lead midway through the second. WHS eventually forged a 33-33 tie before the Bulldogs pulled out to a 39-33 lead.

SUMMARY

Dec 2, 2022

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 53, Batavia 48

B^14^14^11^9^^48

W^11^14^13^15^^53

(48) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McElfresh 2-1-3-8 Roller 5-2-1-13 Taylor 1-1-0-3 Brose 1-1-0-3 Conner 4-0-5-13 Mehlman 0-0-0-0 Emry 1-0-0-2 Bell 2-0-2-6 TOTALS 16-5-11-48

(53) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 6-0-3-15 Camp 3-1-1-8 Platt 4-2-0-10 Griffith 5-1-0-11 Lazic 2-0-0-4 Morales 2-0-1-5 Jackson 0-0-0-0 Fickert 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-4-5-53

FIELD GOALS: B (16-41); W (22-54)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: B (5-18); W (4-14)

FREE THROWS: B (11-17); W (5-11)

REBOUNDS: B-32 (Roller 7 Taylor 5); W-26 (Brown 6 Platt 6 Lazic 4 Camp 2 Griffith 2 Jackson 2 Morales 1)

ASSISTS: B-7 (Embry 3 Roller 2); W-13 (Griffith 5 Brown 3 camp 2 Lazic 2)

STEALS: B-4 (Mehlman 2); W-12 (Brown 4 Camp 3 Platt 2 Griffith 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: B-5 (Roller 2 Conner 2); W-1

TURNOVERS: B-22; W-10

