Heys, Brooks earn top 8 finishes for WC track, field

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Wilmington College track and field teams opened their indoor season at the Tiger Open hosted at Wittenberg University’s Steemer Center on Saturday.

The season-opening event for the indoor squads were not scored.

In field events, the Quakers’ throws squad had a stellar start to the indoor season as there were seven individuals that earned top-eight finishes. In the weight throw, JJ Durr took first (54-10.25) with Justin Shuga second (53-10.5) and Nathan Borgan third (53-9.25). Nate Marcum was sixth (52-2.75).

In the shot put, Mike Soltis was first (48-10.25) while Shuga fourth (46-1.25), Durr sixth (43-10) and Wilmington High School grad Brett Brooks eighth (43-2.5).

Brayden Jones and D’Shawn McKinney rounded out WC’s top-eight finishes in field events. Jones took third in the pole vault (11-8.5) while McKinney’s leap of 40-11 was good for fifth in the triple jump.

In track events, Simon Heys and Noah Tobin, who last ran at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships, both competed in the 5,000-meter run. Heys finished runner-up (14:34.03) while Tobin was third (14:34.62 PR).

On the women’s side, Madison Dietz was second in the long jump (16-10.75) and 11th in the 60-meter dash. Lexi Grice was sixth in the weight throw (44-0) and 16th in the shot put.

On the track, Kylee Schafer was eighth in the 60 meters (8.2 seconds) and eighth in the 200 meters (26.86).

Wilmington returns to action at the Mt. Saint Joseph Invitational on Jan. 21.