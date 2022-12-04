WHS girls 8th, CM 11th at Mason Invitational

MASON — Wilmington and Clinton-Massie girls earned boys Saturday at the Mason Invitational swim meet.

The Hurricane finished eighth overall while the Falcons were 11th.

Malea Beam was ninth in the 200 freestyle for Clinton-Massie with a time of 2:18.66.

For Wilmington, Bailey Moyer was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:10.02) and 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:14.25).

Moyer swam on two seventh place relay teams with Hannah Scott, Adriana Benitez and Vanessa Calderone. The 200 medley relay swam 2:21.11 and the 200 free relay clocked in at 2:03.43.

Neither Wilmington or Clinton-Massie boys teams were able to score in the meet.