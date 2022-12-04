Yellow Jackets sting Quakers at Ursprung Gym

BEREA, Ohio — The Wilmington College women’s basketball couldn’t overcome a poor shooting outing from beyond the three-point arc as Baldwin Wallace University defeated the Quakers 67-58 in an Ohio Athletic Conference game at Ursprung Gymnasium on Saturday.

Wilmington made two more field goals (24-22) than BW in the game, but converted just 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) from beyond the three-point arc with both threes coming from Jaylah Captain in the final five minutes. The Yellow Jackets, who lost the rebounding battle 38-32, made nine more free throws (17-8).

Brooke Stover finished with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Quakers while Kennedy Lewis added 11 points.

Wilmington (5-2, 0-1 OAC) travel to Ohio Northern University on Wednesday.

The Quakers scored on their first three possessions of the game as Stover made two layups with a Marisa Seiler layup sandwiched in between. The Yellow Jackets held a four-point lead late until a Kyria Walker basket cut the difference to two. BW led 16-11 after one.

Wilmington, which pulled within two (16-14) on a Captain basket early in the second quarter, trailed 27-23 at halftime.

Two straight Kennedy Lewis layups tied the game 31-31 at the 6:22 mark of the third quarter, but the Quakers couldn’t regain the lead. A 12-4 run from the Yellow Jackets secured the game as WC wouldn’t get back to a single possession the rest of the way.