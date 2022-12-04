GBK Final: McClain 52, Clinton-Massie 37

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie’s first quarter deficit was too much to overcome Saturday in a 52-37 loss to McClain in non-league girls basketball action at Brian P. Mudd Court.

“We missed some really good looks from within five feet in the first quarter,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said. “They simply would not fall.”

Massie (2-4) trailed 19-7 after one and 22-13 at halftime. The Tigers pulled out to a 39-24 third quarter lead.

“We are not really shooting the ball well right now but we keep telling them to keep shooting and playing hard and good things will start to happen for us,” Crawford said.

Alex Pence had a solid all-around game for the Falcons with five points, six rebounds and seven assists. Aidan Eades led the way in the scoring column with 13 points.

SUMMARY

Dec 3, 2022

@Brian P. Mudd Court

McClain 52, Clinton-Massie 37

M^19^3^17^13^^52

CM^7^6^11^13^^37

(37) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Davis 2-0-0-4 Pence 2-0-1-5 Phipps 3-0-0-6 Branham 2-1-0-5 Eades 6-1-0-13 Doyle 0-0-2-2 Redman 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 16-2-3/4-37

(52) McCLAIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Pryor 5-1-2-13 McCoy 0-0-0-0 Jett 3-3-1-10 Barnes 1-0-6-8 Eikenberry 1-0-0-2 Hutchinson 1-0-0-2 Saunders 0-0-3-3 Matesic 0-0-0-0 Wise 0-0-0-0 Havens 6-2-0-14 TOTALS 17-6-12/14-52

FIELD GOALS: CM (16-48)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (2-10) Branham 1-1 Eades 1-2

FREE THROWS: CM (3-4) Doyle 2-2

REBOUNDS: CM-25 (Eades 6, Pence 6, Phipps 4, Branham 3, Davis 3

ASSISTS: CM-10 (Pence 7)

STEALS: CM-7 (Redman 2, Branham 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-4 (Redman 2)

TURNOVERS: CM-11