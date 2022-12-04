BBK Final: Ross 71, Wilmington 40

ROSS — With six players scoring from long-distance, Ross defeated Wilmington 71-40 Saturday night in non-league boys basketball.

The Rams made 11 three-pointers in all and outscored the Hurricane from the free throw line as well 10-2.

Wilmington (2-1), with primarily six players in the varsity rotation, lost for the first time this season. WHS played and defeated Batavia on Friday night.

Mike Brown Jr. led WHS with 13 points.

Isaac Nunn led Ross with 16 points.

The Rams hit one three in the opening period but led 15-9. In the second quarter, though, Ross connected on six three-pointers and began to pull away, leading 38-15 at halftime.

SUMMARY

Dec 3, 2022

@Ross High School

Ross 71 Wilmington 40

R^15^23^17^16^^71

W^9^6^14^10^^40

(40) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 6-1-0-13 Camp 0-0-0-0 Platt 3-0-2-8 Griffith 4-1-0-9 Lazic 4-0-0-8 Jackson 0-0-0-0 Fickert 0-0-0-0 Smith 0-0-0-0 Morales 1-0-0-2 Custis 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 18-2-2/3-40

(71) ROSS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Nunn 7-2-0-16 Caldwell 3-2-2-9 Fulmer 4-0-4-12 Reid 3-2-0-8 Voegele 4-2-2-12 Schaefer 2-2-0-6 Fogt 0-0-0-0 Hendricks 2-2-0-6 Hammons 0-0-2-2 TOTALS 25-11-10/14-72

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_LOGO_whsswirl.jpg