BBK Final: Manchester 71, East Clinton 60

LEES CREEK — Leland Horner scored 23 points and Conner Darnell made five three-pointers as Manchester defeated East Clinton 71-60 Saturday.

The dynamic duo for the Greyhounds spoiled a 28-point performance by East Clinton’s Dakota Collom.

“Dakota is something special,” EC coach Clyde Snow said. “Offensively he is one of the toughest kids I’ve every seen.”

East Clinton (0-5) also got 10 points off the bench from Xander Lake.

“Xander played great minutes for us,” Snow said.

It was anybody’s game through the opening period. Manchester led 16-15 even though Collom put through 13 of his game-high points in the first quarter.

In the second, the visitors outscored the home team 22-10 and opened up a 38-25 halftime lead.

Dameon Williams had seven points in the third and Lake scored six but the Astros shaved just one point off the difference.

“We just can’t seem to get that first one (win),” Snow lamented.

SUMMARY

Dec 3, 2022

@East Clinton High School

Manchester 71, East Clinton 60

M^16^22^19^14^^71

EC^15^10^20^15^^60

(60) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Huff 1-1-2-5 Collom 12-2-2-28 Williams 3-1-4-11 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Lilly 1-1-0-3 Terrell 1-1-0-3 Maddix Crowe 0-0-0-0 Lake 5-0-0-10 TOTALS 23-6-8-60

(71) MANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Roberts 0-0-4-4 Darnell 6-5-2-19 Bayless 1-0-0-2 Kennedy 4-0-1-9 Horner 9-1-4-23 Crabtree 4-0-0-8 Lucas 2-1-1-6 TOTALS 26-7-12-71