EC boys win four-team meet at WC pool

WILMINGTON — East Clinton won the boys swim meet Thursday at the Wilmington College pool.

On the girls side, Wilmington won the girls meet with 118.5 points with Clinton-Massie second 93.5.

Molly Seabaugh placed in the 200 and 400 free events while Kaylyn Deaton placed in the 100 breaststroke.

For the EC boys, East Clinton scored 71 points while Wilmington had 66, Clinton-Massie 55 and Greeneview 29.

For the Astros, Barrett Beam won the 50 free and 100 breaststroke. Elyon Hackmann was first in the backstroke. Jacob George and Teddy Murphy earned second place finishes.

The 200 medley relay of Hackman, George, Beam and Bo Frye finished first in 2:34.28 then Hackmann, Frye, George and Beam went 2:13.41 to win the 200 free relay.

SUMMARY

East Clinton High School Swim Results

December 1, 2022

@Wilmington College

Wilmington, Ohio

Boys Swim Team Results

East Clinton 71, Clinton Massie 55. Wilmington 66, Greeneview29

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Elyon Hackmann (SO) BK, Jacob George (SO) FL, Bo Frye (SO) BR, Barrett Beam (SO) FR 2:34.28 (1st)

200 FREESTYLE: George 3:27.93 (3rd); Teddy Murphy (SR) 4:19:61 (5th)

50 FREESTYLE: Hackmann 33:28 (5th); Beam 29:97 (1st)

100 BUTTERFLY: George 1:43.43 (2nd)

100 FREESTYLE: Frye 1:34.97 (5th)

400 FREESTYLE: Murphy 9:47.43 (2nd)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY: Hackmann, Frye, George, Beam 2:13.41 (1st)

100 BACKSTROKE: Hackmann 1:33.07 (1st)

100 BREASTSTROKE: Frye 1:57.57 (5th); Beam 1:39.68 (1st)

–

Girls Swim Team Results

East Clinton 8, Clinton-Massie 93.5, Wilmington 118.5, Greenview 50

200 FREESTYLE: Molly Seabaugh (JR) 3:33.40 (5th)

50 FREESTYLE: Kaylyn Deaton (JR) 42.66

100 FREESTYLE: Jade Campbell (JR) 2:01.71

500 FREESTYLE: Seabaugh 8:23.89 (5th)

100 BACKSTROKE: Campbell 2:29.98 (6th)

100 BREASTSTROKE: Deaton 2:01.10 (3rd)

Pictures

200704 Bo Frye swimming freestyle

205858 Bo Frye swimming breaststroke

205309 Kaylyn Deaton swimming breaststroke

190958 Jacob George swimming butterfly

200658 Bo Frye swimming freestyle