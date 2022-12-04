Wildcat wrestlers win Bob Guy Invitational; EC 7th

WILLIAMSBURG — With three weight-class champions, Blanchester won the Bob Guy Invitational Saturday at Williamsburg High School.

East Clinton finished seventh in the 12-team event. Cooper Rack was runnerup for the Astros at 150 points, recording three pins.

The Astros opened up their season at the Williamsburg Bob Guy Invitational and finished in 7th out of 12 teams. Chris Rider at 132 and Colton Brockman at 144 were both fourth place finishers. Curtis Singleton at 150 and Owen Roberts at 285 were both fifth. Hudson Singer had a pin in the 165-pound weight class.

Blanchester had 225.5 points with Hillsboro second with 174 and Norwood third with 171.

“This was a team effort,” coach Ryan Shafer said. “Everybody won at least one match to help us win. Very proud of the team unity and everybody stepped up when they needed to be.”

Hunter Smith (120), Dylan Short (165) and Chasen Allison (285) were champions for BHS. Zach Musselman (132), Caleb Sears (138) and Tristen Malone (190) were all runnersup. Sebastian Smith (175) was third, Nate Meyer (175) fourth and Cody Kidd (215) fifth. Odin Taylor (150) and Eli Holley (215) were both sixth place finishers.