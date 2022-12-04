GBK Final: Miami Trace 58, East Clinton 46

EBER — East Clinton lost for the first time this season Saturday night at Miami Trace, 58-46, in non-league girls basketball.

Kami Whiteaker led EC (5-1) with 14 points while Libby Evanshine and Jordan Collom had nine points each.

Hilbey Jacobs, who finished with a game-best 17 points, had the hot hand early for the Panthers (3-2), scoring 13 points in the first half.

Both teams had seven three-pointers and identical 7 for 10 free throw performances.

After an even first quarter, Jacobs led Trace to a 31-26 lead at halftime.

East Clinton’s offense struggled in the second half. Evanshine and Whiteaker had just two points each in the third as EC fell back 45-35.

Whiteaker scored five in the fourth but East Clinton was unable to make a run at the lead.

SUMMARY

Dec 4, 2022

Miami Trace 58, East Clinton 46

EC^14^12^9^11^^46

MT^14^17^14^13^^58

(46) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 3-3-0-9 Evanshine 4-0-1-9 Whiteaker 5-2-2-14 Jones 2-0-2-6 Murphy 2-2-0-6 Hadley 0-0-2-2 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-7-7/10-46

(58) MIAMI TRACE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McCoy 3-0-4-10 Stewart 4-2-0-10 Lyons 4-2-1-11 Lovett 1-0-0-2 Jacobs 7-3-0-17 Robinette 0-0-0-0 Pfeifer 2-0-0-4 Morris 0-0-2-2 Vincent 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 22-7-7/10-58

FIELD GOALS: EC (16-42) Whiteaker 5-10, Collom 3-6, Jones 2-4

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (7-12) Collom 3-4, Murphy 2-3, Whiteaker 2-5

REBOUNDS: EC-24 (Evanshine 8, Jones 6, Stonewall 3, Hadley 2, Murphy 2, Whiteaker 2, Collom 1)

ASSISTS: EC-10 (Collom 5, Murphy 2)

STEALS: EC-7 (Collom 3, Murphy 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-2

TURNOVERS: EC-15