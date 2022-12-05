Orcutt Waiver Wire: Injuries and 6 on bye in Week 14

Here is my Waiver Wire report for Week 14. Only a one week until most fantasy playoffs begin and we have injuries to deal with and more bye weeks. Of course there are six teams on a bye: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

RB Zonovan Knight (Jets) (47% Rostered on Yahoo)

He was a hot waiver wire pickup last week and this week I don’t expect that to cool down. He is basically filling the Breece Hall role in the offense and has proven to be an asset. He has had 14 and 15 carries the last two weeks and it appears as long as Michael Carter is out, Knight will get the majority of the touches. Also, I would assume Knight would continue to have a role even after Carter comes back.

RB DeeJay Dallas (Seahawks) (3% Rostered on Yahoo)

Starting RB Kenneth Walker went down with a “jammed” ankle, whatever that means. When he did, Dallas took over and led the backfield with 10 carries. I would expect him to see the bulk of the action if Walker were to miss time and of course we may not know what is happening until game day. Travis Homer (1%) is also worthy of a pickup.

RB James Cook (Bills) (24% Rostered on Yahoo)

Cook has been more involved in the offense, but he seems to be more involved in games that the Bills have a commanding lead. Pick him up because he is usable as a flex option. Look out if Singletary were to go down, Cook could be a RB1.

Alexander Mattison (35%), Dontrell Hillard (14%), Samaje Perine (69%), Darrell Henderson (44%), Zamir White (5%) and Cam Akers (46%) are all RBs that are handcuffs to starters. These RBs have fantasy championship potential if the starter goes down. It’s time to drop the players you have been stashing and hoping for and picking up players who you are going to start.

WR DJ Chark (Lions) (16% Rostered on Yahoo)

Since he came back off the IR, he has been a factor in this Lions offense that is getting better and better. In the last two weeks he has averaged 5.5 receptions per game and even though Jameson Williams came back last week, he wasn’t involved in the offense. Chark could put up double-digit points per week.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (Browns) (55% Rostered on Yahoo)

DPJ has become a favorite target of Jacoby Brissett and he’s looked good, now with the QB change to Watson, it only gets better. Watson has a big arm, and he gave WR Will Fuller a name in Houston. Watson should utilize DPJ on deep balls and make him a viable fantasy option.

WR Zay Jones (Jaguars) (54% Rostered on Yahoo)

Well, he has become a favorite target of QB Trevor Lawrence, and as that offense gets better, his numbers will improve. He has had 10 and 14 targets, 14.8 and 27.5 fantasy points in back-to-back weeks.

Other WRs that need to be rostered: Mack Hollins (31%), Treylon Burks (58%), Demarcus Robinson (12%) and Jameson Williams (46%)

TE Greg Dulcich (Broncos) (37% Rostered on Yahoo)

Ugh, back to the Broncos TE well. The Broncos sacrifice Courtland Sutton and made it a point to get Dulcich involved. When Dulcich is active, he puts up double-digit points. If you need a TE, Dulcich could produce.

TE Hunter Henry (Patriots) (35% Rostered on Yahoo)

Henry has one of the best matchups the rest of the season for a TE. If you need a TE that can produce when called upon, Henry could be it. Take advantage of those nice matchups.

Other TEs that need to be Rostered: Tyler Conklin (32%), Daniel Bellinger (2%), and Noah Fant (35%)

QB Mike White (Jets) (18% Rostered on Yahoo)

Well it appears that he has an opportunity to be the starter for the foreseeable future, and he’s been respectable putting up 38 and 23 points per week. Now, in Week 14 he faces the Bills, not the best matchup but in Week 15-17, he gets the worst defenses in the league.

QB Tyler Huntley (Ravens) (1% Rostered on Yahoo)

Huntley took over when Lamar Jackson went down and led them to a victory over the Broncos. He’s not Jackson but he is a viable temporary starter who can run with the ball. Jackson is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. If you need a streamer, Huntley could be it

I hope that I have helped you with your Waiver Wire decisions. You can find all of my work at: https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_Orcutt_Jeremiah-1.jpg

By Jeremiah Orcutt FantasyHolics

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.