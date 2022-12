The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team defeated East Clinton 42-12 Monday.

Azlynn Green had 14 points for the young Falcons.

Taylor Collett and Shelby Randolph had eight points each, coach Brianna Machado said. Karley Goodin and Haley Myers finished with six points each.

Coach Machado said the entire team played well and it was “fun to watch them come together.”